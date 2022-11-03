Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Waseem Riaz Khan Thursday conducted raids in different areas and netted 12 accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, Bani, Naseerabad, R.A.

Bazaar, Airport, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan and Patriata police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Abdul Basit, Moiz, Shoukat, Gulfam, Jahanzaib, Faizan, Kamran, Usama, Iqbal, Faizan, Adeeb, and Raees and recovered 11 pistols 30-bore, a 12-bore gun and ammunition from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the outlaws and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.