Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 12 For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted 12 accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, Naseerabad, R.A.Bazar, Civil Lines, Airport, Wah Cantt, Saddar Wah, Saddar Baroni and Dhamial police rounded up 12 namely Faisal, Irfan, Afaq, Adil, Ihtesham, Anas, Majid, Rafi, Sajid, Abdul Wahab, Kamran, and Amir Shehzad and recovered 10 pistols 30 bores, a 30 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars also arrested 39.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP said that strict action by the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

Related Topics

Firing Police Rawalpindi Saddar From Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

9 minutes ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

14 minutes ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

2 hours ago
 DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight fr ..

DXB welcomes Cyprus Airways’ inaugural flight from Larnaca

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.