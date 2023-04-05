Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted 12 accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, Naseerabad, R.A.Bazar, Civil Lines, Airport, Wah Cantt, Saddar Wah, Saddar Baroni and Dhamial police rounded up 12 namely Faisal, Irfan, Afaq, Adil, Ihtesham, Anas, Majid, Rafi, Sajid, Abdul Wahab, Kamran, and Amir Shehzad and recovered 10 pistols 30 bores, a 30 bore rifle and ammunition from their possession.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars also arrested 39.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP said that strict action by the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.