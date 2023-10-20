Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 12 accused for possessing 12 pistols 30 bore, ammunition and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah, Civil Lines, Airport, Race Course, and New Town police conducted a raid and arrested Nabeel, Mudasir, Umair, Abbas, Haider, Usman, Adeeb, Israr and others and recovered 12 pistols 30 bore, ammunition and other items.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.