Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 12 accused for possessing nine pistols 30 bores, a carbine, a Kalashnikov, ammunition and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral, Sadiqabad, Morgah, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Mandra, Chontra, Chakri and Airport police conducted a raid and arrested Khadim, Umar, Abid, Ali Shah, Shafique, Shah Zaib, Siddique, Haq Nawaz, Ubaid Amjid, Hassan Shehzad, Hamid and Muhammad Ishaq and recovered nine pistols 30 bore, a carbine, a Kalashnikov, ammunition and other items.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.