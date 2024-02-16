Open Menu

Police Arrest 12 For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 12 accused for possessing weapons, ammunition and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Bani, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Saddar Baroni, and Rawat police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up 12 accused namely Arslan, Adnan, Tasawar, Umair, Akhtar and others and recovered 11 pistols 30 bore, ammunition and other items from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

