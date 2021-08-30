UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 12 Gamblers; Recover Rs 12100 Cash Stake Money

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Sadiqabad police have arrested 12 gamblers and recovered Rs 12,100 cash stake money, seven mobile phones, a Chinese Fish Game table and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police, acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up 12 gamblers namely Abdul Raheem, Ismail, Zeeshan Nadir, Abdullah Saad, Anis Tariq, Ali Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Qasim Sajjad, Hamad Aqas, Mubeen Kiani, Amir Jalil and Hamza Kiani allegedly involved in betting while playing Chinese Fish Game.

Police recovered Rs 12,100 cash stake money, seven mobile phones, a Chinese Fish Game table and other items from their possession.

Police registered a case against all the accused while further investigation was underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

