Police Arrest 12 Gamblers; Recover Rs 20,870 Stake Money

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Police arrest 12 gamblers; recover Rs 20,870 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested 12 gamblers and recovered Rs 20,870 stake money, three mobile phones and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Rattaamral police conducted a raid and arrested 12 gamblers namely Kamran, Nasir, Amjad, Bilal, Afzal, Umar, Shujaat, Adeel, Faizan, Abdul Bilal, Imran and Mohsin, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

