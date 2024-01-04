Open Menu

Police Arrest 12 Gamblers; Recover Rs 46,600 Stake Money

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested 12 gamblers and recovered Rs 46,600 stake money, 15 mobile phones, motorcycle and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested seven gamblers namely Waqas, Naqash, Numan, Arbaz, Hayatullah, Moseeb and Waqas, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 32,600, a motorcycle, 10 mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

In another raid, Taxila police netted five gamblers namely Faisal, Hayat ur Rehman, Asif, Saeed and Taj and recovered Rs 14,000, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

