Police arrest 12 gamblers; recover Rs 51,400 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested 12 gamblers and recovered Rs 51,400 stake money, nine mobile phones and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Rattaamral police conducted a raid and arrested 12 gamblers namely Kamran, Niaz, Raz Muhammad, Bilal, Mustafa, Amjad, Imran, Fazal, Numan, Irfan, Saeed and Muhammad Tahir, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 51,400 cash stake money, nine mobile phones and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the police parties and said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.