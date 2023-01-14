Police arrest 12 in search operations

(@FahadShabbir)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer, Karak, Khanzeb Mohmand on Saturday said that a total of twelve suspects were arrested during search and strike operations.

Similarly, the Latambar Police arrested six accused of gambling over bird's fight, and recovered precious birds from their possession.