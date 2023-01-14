UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 12 In Search Operations

District Police Officer, Karak, Khanzeb Mohmand on Saturday said that a total of twelve suspects were arrested during search and strike operations

According to a press statement, the district police teams conducted different search and strike operations in their respective areas and recovered three Kalashnikov rifles, two repeaters and as many pistols, seven magazines of cartridges, and 1.

2 kg hashish from the accused arrested.

Similarly, the Latambar Police arrested six accused of gambling over bird's fight, and recovered precious birds from their possession.

