Police arrest 12 including four thieves

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against lawbreakers rounded up 12 including four thieves and recovered 1130 grams charras (Marijuana), a liquor bottle and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held two thieves namely Muhammad Bilal and Shahzad.

City police also rounded up two robbers namely Muhammad Saghir and Khan Sher.

Ratta Amral, New Town, Saddar Baroni, Rawat, Murree and City police held Mir Alam, Wahab Ahmed, Shah Zaib, Ali Hussain, Muhammad Saleem, Asif Khan, Muhammad Nasir and a female namely Anam Shahzadi and recovered 1130 grams charras and a liquor bottle from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.