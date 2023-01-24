Police arrest 12 kite sellers with 1185 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari are conducting raids in different areas of the city and managed to net 12 kite sellers on recovery of 1185 kites and 17 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed, Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar, Civil Lines and Morgah police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Wajid, Farooq, Akhtar, Wajid, Zubair, Saeed, Habib, Faizan, Zubair, Zeeshan, Suleman and Zeeshan and recovered 1185 kites and 17 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and they would be sent behind the bars.