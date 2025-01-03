Open Menu

Police Arrest 12 Land Grabbers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Rawat Police in an operation managed to arrest 12 land grabbers, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 12 accused namely Abdullah, Shafiq, Sumandar Khan, Gul Khan, Saboon, Asif, Ashfaq, Ismail, Farid, Azizur Rehman, Abdul Qadeer and Waqar allegedly involved in occupying a plot in Rawat area were rounded up.

The accused also tried to implicate their opponents by injuring an accomplice Ramzan with firing.

Rawat police are making efforts to arrest other accomplices of the accused, the spokesman informed.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar said that the arrested accused will be charged with solid evidence.

The land grabbers cannot escape the clutches of the law, SP Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar added.

