Police Arrest 12 Land Grabbers
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Rawat Police in an operation managed to arrest 12 land grabbers, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that 12 accused namely Abdullah, Shafiq, Sumandar Khan, Gul Khan, Saboon, Asif, Ashfaq, Ismail, Farid, Azizur Rehman, Abdul Qadeer and Waqar allegedly involved in occupying a plot in Rawat area were rounded up.
The accused also tried to implicate their opponents by injuring an accomplice Ramzan with firing.
Rawat police are making efforts to arrest other accomplices of the accused, the spokesman informed.
Superintendent of Police, Saddar said that the arrested accused will be charged with solid evidence.
The land grabbers cannot escape the clutches of the law, SP Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 12 land grabbers2 minutes ago
-
PIC performs 1901 open heart surgeries in 20242 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal expresses grief over demise of Nayyar Bukhari’s wife2 minutes ago
-
Gilani condoles demise of Nayyar Bukhari's wife2 minutes ago
-
Manshera Woman becomes trailblazer by introducing snail farming in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad launches 7th agricultural census3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise20 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 28,100 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs suspect involved in human trafficking and visa fraud33 minutes ago
-
Single digit temperatures to prevail as cold wave intensifies: Sardar Sarfraz52 minutes ago
-
Post-Polio campaign reviewed in district polio eradication committee meeting52 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam criticizes at Imran Khan s 'self-centered' politics53 minutes ago