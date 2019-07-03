UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 12 Outlaws In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:07 PM

Police arrest 12 outlaws in Multan

Multan police have arrested 12 criminals and recovered drugs and arms from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) -:Multan police have arrested 12 criminals and recovered drugs and arms from their possession.

According to police sources,the outlaws comprised six drug pushers,five owners of illegal arms,and a gambler.They recovered 29 litres liquor, 3,075 grams charas and five pistols with 42 bullets from them.

Police have registered the cases.

