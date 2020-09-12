Police arrest 12 outlaws including an extortionist

Islamabad police on Saturday arrested 12 outlaws including an extortionist and recovered stolen motorbike, wine, narcotic and weapons from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad police on Saturday arrested 12 outlaws including an extortionist and recovered stolen motorbike, wine, narcotic and weapons from them.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations), Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

A police spokesman informed that following these directions, Aabpara police arrested accused Anwar Masih and recovered 50 liters alcohol wine from him.

Bhara Khau police arrested accused Saeed Khan and recovered a 9 mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Karachi company police arrested accused Basharat Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Tarnol police arrested a bike lifter namely Faizan and recovered a stolen bike from him. While police arrested a extortionist Gul Khan, and also arrested accused Nawaz Khan and recovered 120 gram heroine from him.

Ramna police arrested accused Shahzad and recovered 260 gram hashish from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Nasir Abbas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Noon police arrested an afghan national accused Abdul Rehman.

Nilore police arrested accused Asad Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Koral police arrested two accused Asim and Waqas and recovered two wine bottles from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them.

DIG (Operations), Waqar Ud din Syed, has appreciated the performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against drug peddlers.

He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace. He said performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.