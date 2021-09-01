UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 12 Suspects Including A Terrorist

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:50 PM

Police in successful operations against anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested 12 suspects including six absconders and a wanted terrorist along with his facilitator

Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Police in successful operations against anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested 12 suspects including six absconders and a wanted terrorist along with his facilitator.

SHO Jandola, Tawose Khan and his team arrested a most-wanted terrorist Tariq son of Maho Khan from his hideout during intelligence based operation. He was wanted to CTD Police D.

I Khan in terrorism cases.

Similarly, police arrested three people who sabotaged government property and halted project of laying 123 KV power transmission lines at Pezu grid station.

Police Station Malazi in intelligence bases operation arrested absconder, Umer Kheetab wanted to police in 23 cases along with three other absconders. Police Station City also arrested three absconders wanted to police in murder, robbery and extortion cases.

