Police Arrest 12 Suspects Involved In Murder Stolen Bikes, Drug Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Larkana police have arrested 12 suspects in serious cases of murder, theft, fraud, undercover and drug dealers, and seized drugs and motorcycles on Monday.

In this regard, Hyderi police arrested Muhammad Ali Gopang, the suspect involved in the Rubina murder case, Zamir Malana, the suspect involved in the theft case, along with the stolen household goods, Khalid Bughio, the suspect involved in the fraud case, and Amir Gopang, wanted in the drug case, were charged.

The police wanted in more than 6 cases, the habitual drug dealer Riyaz Jatoi, along with 1 kg of 200 grams of hashish, Allahabad police foiled the attempt to supply hashish to the drug dealer Mubarak Chana, a resident of Kotdiji of Khairpur district, with 2 kg of 100 grams of hashish Including, Sehar police thwarted the attempt to supply narcotics to the drug dealer Muhammad Jafar Bhutti, a resident of Wasayo Bhutto village in Rutodero taluka, along with 3 kg of hashish.

Smillarly, Dhamrah police arrested 2 drug dealers Irfan Junejo and Hamir Panhor along with 400 grams of hashish, in the case of the murder of the deceased Mohammad Urs Narejo from Katei Mumtaz Bhutto area and wounding of the resident Narejo, the accused Zahid Hussain Kahoro.

In Panjal Khoro, the Lashari police have arrested Gulab Sanani, the wanted accused of murdering his housemate Shabiran. On the other hand, Ratodero police have recovered the stolen motorcycle of citizen Liaquat Ali Kukrani, and Dhamrah police have recovered the stolen motorcycle from citizen Mushtaq Vessar and handed it over to the original owners. According to the police, they have filed such cases against all the arrested accused and started the investigation.

