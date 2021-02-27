UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 12 Suspects; Recover Ice-drug, Hashish, Cars, Bikes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Police apprehended around 12 suspects and recovered ice-drug, hashish, stolen cars and motorbikes during raids in different parts of provincial metropolis A spokesman of City Police on Saturday said taking action on a complaint lodged with Shahpur Police Station regarding murder of a youth, Superintendent of Police Rural Sajjad Hussain directed Assistant Superintendent of Police Zunair Cheema for arrest of an alleged accused.

Police team has arrested an accused Asim and recovered a pistol from his possession while conducting investigation on digital parameters.

Meanwhile, in another raid on a tip off, the Chamkani Police officials arrested two suspects and recovered five stolen motorcycles and a pistol on their identification.

Tatara police arrested two alleged drug peddlers who were trying to smuggle ice-drug from district Khyber and recovered 1.04 kg of ice-drug from them.

During a crackdown against drug peddlers, the Sarband police arrested seven drug sellers and recovered 21Kg of hashish.

Michni police claimed to have arrested an alleged car snatcher involved in car theft from different parts of Punjab Province. Police also recovered three stolen cars from him.

Cases have been registered against all the accused in relevant police stations while investigation was in process.

