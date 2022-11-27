Police arrest 12 suspects, recover liquor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested 12 suspects and recovered 320 litres of liquor, two liquor factories and items used in the manufacturing of liquor from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police teams of police stations including PS Civil Lines, PS Baghdadul Jadid, PS Sama Satta, PS Chani Goth, PS Musafir Khana, PS Uch Sharif, PS Bahawalpur (Sadar), PS Abbasnagar, PS Ahmadpur East and PS Dera Nawab Sahb conducted raids at dens lying within their jurisdiction and arrested 12 suspects.

He further said that the police recovered 320 litres of liquor, two liquor factories and items used in the manufacturing of liquor from the possession of the accused. The police have registered separate cases against the accused.

Further probe was underway.