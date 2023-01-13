Police arrest 127 professional beggars during Jan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :DIG Operations Afzal Ahmed Kausar has ordered a crackdown on professional beggars.

He directed the divisional SPs to intensify operations against organized gangs of beggars and asked them to conduct intelligence-based operations against drug peddlers and those involved in other crimes.

The DIG Operations said that Lahore Police arrested 127 professional beggars and registered 124 cases under Gadagri Act this month. Police are also taking action against the facilitators of this disgraceful business, he added.

Those who involve children and women in anti-social activities deserve severe punishment, he said and added that maintaining law and order is the first priority of Lahore Police.