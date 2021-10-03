Police arrest 128 profiteers; impose fine over Rs 1.3 mln in one week

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district administration under its ongoing campaign against profiteering and hoarding conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested 128 profiteers while fines amounting to over Rs 1.3 million were imposed.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah was conducting raids and trying to control artificial price hike.

He informed that the administration received nearly 8000 complaints during last week through Qeemat App which were responded immediately.

He said during last one week (Sept 23 to Oct 1), 92 First Information Reports were registered against the violation of rules. The administration was closely monitoring the supply system of food items to control the prices and action in accordance with the law was also being taken against profiteers and hoarders, he added.

He said 55 price magistrates were actively discharging their duties in Rawalpindi and all price magistrates had been directed to increase field visits to review the prices of food items.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and Assistant Commissioners were also visiting the fruit and vegetable markets to monitor the auction process and efforts were also underway to ensure price stability particularly of daily use items, he added.

The market committees at wholesale markets besides fruit and vegetable markets had also been activated so that relief could be provided to the citizens.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah had directed the Price Control Magistrates to visit markets and mandis on daily basis so that people could be provided relief and could get rid of artificial price hike.

The Commissioner had instructed that all-out efforts should be made to control prices of daily use items.

The officers were directed to ensure that fruits and vegetables were sold in open markets with difference of 20 percent from Mandis.

The spokesman informed that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had directed the authorities concerned to ensure effective implementation of the price control mechanism to provide necessary relief to citizens.

The CM had directed the administration to ensure quality control as well as strict monitoring of prices of essential items in markets.

He said those creating artificial price hike were being dealt with iron hands and the administration's indiscriminate action against hoarders and profiteers would continue.

He said action was initiated against those selling items at exorbitant rates and reiterated that availability of daily-use items according would be ensured as per fixed rates.

The magistrates were directed to monitor prices of essential commodities in all markets, model bazaars and Sunday bazaars falling in their respective areas on a daily basis.

