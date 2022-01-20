UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 13 Accused, Recovered Liquor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 04:51 PM

Police arrest 13 accused, recovered liquor

Police in its continued crackdown against Narcotics and absconders on Thursday arrested 13 suspects and recovered a huge quantity of liquor, cannabis ,gutka and marijuana from their possession

BADIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against Narcotics and absconders on Thursday arrested 13 suspects and recovered a huge quantity of liquor, cannabis ,gutka and marijuana from their possession.

According to detail, SHO Tando Ghulam Ali Police station Inspector Ashiq Hussain with his team carried out raids on wineries in Tando Ghulam Ali and its suburbs and seized 2204 liters of illicit liquor and arrested five accused Abdul Rehman Gishkori, Ali Murad Kapri, Abid Ali Gishkori, Mashooq Ali Gishkori and Ali Hassan Khoso while 9 accused managed to escape.

Police registered separate cases against the accused at Tando Ghulam Ali police station.

SHO while conducting more raids in his territorial jurisdiction, arrested 3 accused identified as Ghulam MUrtaza Leghari possessing 50 grams marijuana,Naroo Thakur with 600 packets of Mainpuri and Akber Leghari having 1360 gram Bhang and registered cases against them.

SHO Badin Police station Inspector Muhammad Anwer Leghari with his team during patrolling held an accused Mehboob Soomro possessing of 300 packets of gutka and registered case.

In another drive , CIA police acting on a tip-off carried out a raid in the limits of Tando Bago Police station arrested a absconder wanted in gutka case. Meanwhile SHO Tando Bago Sub Inspector Bashir Ahmed Chandio carried out a raid on a liquor factory and recovered 320 liters of homemade liquor and arrested factory owner Naatho Malah.

SHO Police Station Gulab Leghari Sub Inspector Imran Hafeez Ghanbhir during patrolling arrested two drug peddlers Rizwan Korai and Arbab Korai possessing of 300 packets of Mainpuri while SHO Kdhan Police station Inspector Qurban Ali Malah recovered 10 liters illicit liquor while accused Mehboob Malah managed to escape. Police registered caseagainst accused.

