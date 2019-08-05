Police arrest 13 anti-social elements in Bahawalpur

The district police launched operation against criminals and arrested 13 suspected persons besides recovering liquor, drug and weapons from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The district police launched operation against criminals and arrested 13 suspected persons besides recovering liquor, drug and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that police parties conducted raids at dens in different areas and took 13 suspects into custody.

He said that police team arrested six accused and recovered 205 liters of liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested a drug peddler and seized 2,250 grams of hashish, 80 grams of ice drug and 50 grams of heroin. Police conducted raid at a den and arrested three suspects besides recovering weapons from their possession including one Kalashnikov, one pistol and 30 rounds.

In another police action, three proclaimed offenders were apprehended. The accused were shifted to police station. Cases were lodged against them. Further probe was underway.