UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 13 Anti-social Elements In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 02:50 PM

Police arrest 13 anti-social elements in Bahawalpur

The district police launched operation against criminals and arrested 13 suspected persons besides recovering liquor, drug and weapons from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The district police launched operation against criminals and arrested 13 suspected persons besides recovering liquor, drug and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that police parties conducted raids at dens in different areas and took 13 suspects into custody.

He said that police team arrested six accused and recovered 205 liters of liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested a drug peddler and seized 2,250 grams of hashish, 80 grams of ice drug and 50 grams of heroin. Police conducted raid at a den and arrested three suspects besides recovering weapons from their possession including one Kalashnikov, one pistol and 30 rounds.

In another police action, three proclaimed offenders were apprehended. The accused were shifted to police station. Cases were lodged against them. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur Criminals From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) to ..

1 minute ago

China expects to deepen cooperation with RCEP memb ..

1 minute ago

Ban on collection of animal hides in Multan

1 minute ago

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) wants to national ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 430 inmates ahead of E ..

36 minutes ago

Rehmani seeks UN intervention in worsening IOK sit ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.