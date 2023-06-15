Police arrest 13 drug peddlers, bootleggers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 13 accused on recovery of over seven kg charras, 15 litres of liquor and other items, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Pirwadhai, Westridge, Naseerabad, R.A.

Bazaar, Race Course and Mandra police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Shah Zaib, Umar, Gulfam, Hashim, Hassan, Javed, Suni Masih, Ahmed, Umair and Abdul Latif for possessing over seven kg charras.

Similarly, Bani and Sadiqabad police in separate operations managed to arrest Ahsan, Adil and Amanat for having 15 litres of liquor.

Divisional Superintendents of Police had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.