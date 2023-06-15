UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 13 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Police arrest 13 drug peddlers, bootleggers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 13 accused on recovery of over seven kg charras, 15 litres of liquor and other items, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Pirwadhai, Westridge, Naseerabad, R.A.

Bazaar, Race Course and Mandra police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Shah Zaib, Umar, Gulfam, Hashim, Hassan, Javed, Suni Masih, Ahmed, Umair and Abdul Latif for possessing over seven kg charras.

Similarly, Bani and Sadiqabad police in separate operations managed to arrest Ahsan, Adil and Amanat for having 15 litres of liquor.

Divisional Superintendents of Police had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Race

Recent Stories

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

3 hours ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

3 hours ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.