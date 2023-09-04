Police arrest 13 drug peddlers on recovery of 21 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 13 accused on recovery of over 21 kg charras, two riffles and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police netted Adil with 1500 grams of charras, and Almas for having 1650 grams of charras, two rifles and ammunition.

Rattaamral police held Zahid for having 3765 grams of charras, Tamoor for possessing 2400 grams of charras, Arham for carrying 1600 grams of charras and Jahanzaib for recovery of 1300 grams of charras.

Saddar Wah Police rounded up Shaheer with 1100 grams of charras and Shafique with 1650 grams of charras.

The spokesman informed that Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar, Naseerabad, Race Course and Chontra police arrested Junaid, Asad, Khalid Mehmood, Gulfraz and Ramazan and recovered 1400, 1280, 1250, 1100 and 1250 grams of charras respectively.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.