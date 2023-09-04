Open Menu

Police Arrest 13 Drug Peddlers On Recovery Of 21 Kg Charras

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Police arrest 13 drug peddlers on recovery of 21 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 13 accused on recovery of over 21 kg charras, two riffles and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police netted Adil with 1500 grams of charras, and Almas for having 1650 grams of charras, two rifles and ammunition.

Rattaamral police held Zahid for having 3765 grams of charras, Tamoor for possessing 2400 grams of charras, Arham for carrying 1600 grams of charras and Jahanzaib for recovery of 1300 grams of charras.

Saddar Wah Police rounded up Shaheer with 1100 grams of charras and Shafique with 1650 grams of charras.

The spokesman informed that Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar, Naseerabad, Race Course and Chontra police arrested Junaid, Asad, Khalid Mehmood, Gulfraz and Ramazan and recovered 1400, 1280, 1250, 1100 and 1250 grams of charras respectively.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila All Race

Recent Stories

Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteri ..

Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteriorates in jail

9 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 ma ..

Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 matches to Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released ..

Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released the data of arrival of cotton ..

31 minutes ago
 COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid r ..

COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid rupee decline

32 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Repre ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the ..

3 hours ago
Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers a ..

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

15 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

19 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan