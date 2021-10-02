Police arrest 13 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police, in a crackdown against illegal weapons, liquor and drugs, rounded up 13 accused from different areas and recovered 540 grams charras, 20 liters liquor, seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Bani, Taxila and Kotli Sattian police arrested seven namely Malik Shamraiz, Sajad Khan, Sarfraz, Gul Ahmed, Ahsan, Muhammad Noshad, Khizar Hayat and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Morgah police held Jamshaid Ali for having 200 grams charras while Sadiqabad police rounded up Ethisham ul Haq with 160 grams charras.

Bani police netted Nusrat Khan and recovered 180 grams charras.

Similarly, Naseerabad police nabbed Hassan and Jabir for possessing 10 liters liquor and Civil Lines police arrested a bootlegger namely Jamaiz Masih with 10 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway. Division Superintendent of Police appreciated police teams and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers.