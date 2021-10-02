UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 13 For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Liquor, Drugs

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Police arrest 13 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police, in a crackdown against illegal weapons, liquor and drugs, rounded up 13 accused from different areas and recovered 540 grams charras, 20 liters liquor, seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Bani, Taxila and Kotli Sattian police arrested seven namely Malik Shamraiz, Sajad Khan, Sarfraz, Gul Ahmed, Ahsan, Muhammad Noshad, Khizar Hayat and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Morgah police held Jamshaid Ali for having 200 grams charras while Sadiqabad police rounded up Ethisham ul Haq with 160 grams charras.

Bani police netted Nusrat Khan and recovered 180 grams charras.

Similarly, Naseerabad police nabbed Hassan and Jabir for possessing 10 liters liquor and Civil Lines police arrested a bootlegger namely Jamaiz Masih with 10 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway. Division Superintendent of Police appreciated police teams and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Kotli Taxila All From Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

1 hour ago
 Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President ..

Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President of IAF

2 hours ago
 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will ..

Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will help India, UAE to serve large ..

2 hours ago
 Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase surv ..

Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase survival rate

2 hours ago
 India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Fawad condoles demise of legendary actor Umer Shar ..

Fawad condoles demise of legendary actor Umer Sharif

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.