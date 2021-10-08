UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 13 For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:09 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 13 persons besides recovering 12 pistols 30 bore, a 12 bore rifle, one 9 mm pistol and ammunition from their possession A police spokesman on Friday said New Town police held Husnain Ali, Nadir Ali and Abid for possessing three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Naseerabad police arrested four namely Noor Baz, Hassan Ali, Aqil and Muhammad Qasim for having four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Gujar Khan police rounded up Shahid Mehmood with one 30 bore pistol and ammunition. Saddar Baroni police netted, Gulfraz Haideri, Samiullah and Shahid Saeed for having three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Rawat police recovered a 12 bore rifle, a 9 mm pistol and ammunition from the possession of Waseem Afzal.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers.

