Police arrest 13 gamblers, 3 drug peddlers in separate raids

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The capital city police here on Monday arrested 13 gamblers and three drug peddlers in separate raids.

A statement issued by the office of Capital City Police Officer stated that acting on a tip-off, Khazana police recovered 18-kilogram hashish from secret compartments of the car during the snap checking of the vehicle on Northern Bypass Road.

Police also arrested three drug peddlers, who confessed to their crimes that they were smuggling narcotics to different parts of the Punjab province.

Meanwhile, Michini police raided a snooker club and arrested 13 gamblers who were busy gambling. Police also recovered Rs41,000 bet money from the arrested gamblers.

The cases have been registered in the relevant police stations against the accused.