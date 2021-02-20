UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 13 Gamblers, Cash, Gambling Cards Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Police arrest 13 gamblers, cash, gambling cards recovered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 13 accused and recovered cash and gambling cards from their possession.

According to details Pinyari police acting on a tip-off conducted raids over gambling dens in Preet Abad and Panjoo Shah Dargah arrested 13 gamblers and recovered Rs.15,700 cash, gambling cards aakara parchi from their possession. Police have registered case against suspects under Gambling Act.

APPman/nsr

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Minor girl allegedly raped in Phool Nagar

26 minutes ago

Stage is all set for first match of PSL 2021 today ..

45 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project reaches 60 p ..

59 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi releases PSL 6 anthem

1 hour ago

86,560 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.