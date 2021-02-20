Police arrest 13 gamblers, cash, gambling cards recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 13 accused and recovered cash and gambling cards from their possession.

According to details Pinyari police acting on a tip-off conducted raids over gambling dens in Preet Abad and Panjoo Shah Dargah arrested 13 gamblers and recovered Rs.15,700 cash, gambling cards aakara parchi from their possession. Police have registered case against suspects under Gambling Act.

APPman/nsr