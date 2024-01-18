Open Menu

Police Arrest 13 Lawbreakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) District police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 13 accused.

Police recovered over five kg charras, 53 liters of liquor, three 30-bore pistols, ammunition, 150 kites, kite flying string rolls and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Saddar Wah, Mandra and Morgah police rounded up five accused namely Zeeshan, Bilal, Waqas, Qadir, and Umair and recovered five kg charras and 70 grams of heroin from their possession.

Civil Lines police rounded up a kite seller namely Usman and seized 150 kites and four kite flying string rolls.

He informed that Saddar Baroni, Wah Cantt and Jatli police netted Sher Ahmed, Amin, Ammar and Adnan and recovered 53 liters liquor from their possession.

Similarly, Bani, Taxila and Dhamial police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and recovered three 30-bore pistols and ammunition from the possession of Rashid, Rehmatullah, and Tabasam.

Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

