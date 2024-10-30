Open Menu

Police Arrest 13 Lawbreakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Police arrest 13 lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested 13 accused besides recovering over five kg drugs, 34 liters liquor, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that Waris Khan, Bani, Race Course and Taxila police conducted raids and arrested four accused namely Dilshad, Gohar Ali, Kashif and Zaheer and recovered five kg charras from their possession.

Westridge and Naseerabad police netted five accused namely Qamar, Akram, Farooq, Ayaz, and Ziarat Gul and recovered 34 liters liquor.

The spokesman further informed that Rattaamral and Civil Lines police rounded up four accused, Arbab, Amjad, Majid and Fahad and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Bani Rawalpindi Ziarat Taxila All From Race Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

15 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

15 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

15 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

15 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

15 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

15 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

15 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

16 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan