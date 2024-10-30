Police arrest 13 lawbreakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested 13 accused besides recovering over five kg drugs, 34 liters liquor, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that Waris Khan, Bani, Race Course and Taxila police conducted raids and arrested four accused namely Dilshad, Gohar Ali, Kashif and Zaheer and recovered five kg charras from their possession.

Westridge and Naseerabad police netted five accused namely Qamar, Akram, Farooq, Ayaz, and Ziarat Gul and recovered 34 liters liquor.

The spokesman further informed that Rattaamral and Civil Lines police rounded up four accused, Arbab, Amjad, Majid and Fahad and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.