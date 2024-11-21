Police Arrest 13 Lawbreakers
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 13 accused besides recovering 1120 grams charras, 39 liters liquor, three 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.
He informed that Jatli, Kalar Syedan, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad and Wah Cantt police held eight drug peddlers and bootleggers namely Zaki Haider, Khalil, Saad, Danial, Jabran, Babar, Aftab and Khalid and recovered 1120 grams charras and 39 liters liquor from their possession.
Similarly, Pirwadhai and Mandra police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three accused namely Umar, Gul and Masood and recovered three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.
Wah Cantt police in an operation managed to bust a bike lifter and street criminal gang and arrested two accused, Waheed and Ubaidullah on recovery of six stolen motorcycles and other items.
Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education University, Birmingham University collaborate for teachers' training3 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed in police encounter3 minutes ago
-
DC directs to achieve targets of immunization Programme13 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas13 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead13 minutes ago
-
Seasonal changes causes chest, throat infections23 minutes ago
-
Ten drug paddlers netted, drugs, valuables recovered23 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates solar panel at Govt Girls School23 minutes ago
-
800 suspended primary teachers restored32 minutes ago
-
2 drug-peddlers arrested33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan draws world attention to Kashmiri children's sufferings as over 100,000 already orphaned42 minutes ago
-
Special diagnostic center inaugurated43 minutes ago