Police arrest 13 lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 13 accused besides recovering 1120 grams charras, 39 liters liquor, three 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that Jatli, Kalar Syedan, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad and Wah Cantt police held eight drug peddlers and bootleggers namely Zaki Haider, Khalil, Saad, Danial, Jabran, Babar, Aftab and Khalid and recovered 1120 grams charras and 39 liters liquor from their possession.

Similarly, Pirwadhai and Mandra police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up three accused namely Umar, Gul and Masood and recovered three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Wah Cantt police in an operation managed to bust a bike lifter and street criminal gang and arrested two accused, Waheed and Ubaidullah on recovery of six stolen motorcycles and other items.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.