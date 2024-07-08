Open Menu

Police Arrest 13 Out Laws In Taxila

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM

The Taxila police in a crackdown against anti-social elements on Monday arrested 13 outlaws and seized drugs from their possession

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Taxila police in a crackdown against anti-social elements on Monday arrested 13 outlaws and seized drugs from their possession.

The police spokesman said that during a crackdown against drug peddlers, the police arrested four persons and recovered 1.65-kilogram hashish from Muhammad Bilal, 0.

62kilogram hashish from Muhammad Bilal, 0.60kilogram hashish from Saleem, and 20 liters of liquor from Jammal.

The said police during a successful raid at a gambling den, arrested 9 persons. The police also seized bet money and gambling tools from their possession, he added. The spokesman has said that separate cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

