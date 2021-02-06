UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 13 Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Police arrest 13 outlaws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 13 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered weapons, wine and drugs from their possession.

A police spokesman on Saturday said, a team of Khanna police station arrested a street criminal identified as Danish and recovered looted cash, mobile phones and weapons used in crimes.

Khanna police arrested accused Kalash and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession while Shahzad Town police arrested an accused Mamoon and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Suleman Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him while Loi Bher police arrested two accused Bilal and Fareed and recovered one 30 bore pistol each from them.

Golra police apprehended Idrees and recovered 120 gram hashish from him while Indriyas Masih was held by Kohsar police for having 200 gram hashish.

Margalla police arrested an accused Shahzaib and recovered 112 gram hashish from him while Ramana police arrested accused Wajhat and recovered 130 gram heroin from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested Tahir and recovered 217 gram hashish from him and Secretariat police arrested Wajid and recovered 120 gram hashish from his possession.

Aabpara police arrested accused Zakar Shah and recovered 10 liter alcohol from him.

Police have registered cases against the nabbed persons while further investigation is underway.

