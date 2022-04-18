UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 13 Outlaws

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police on Monday arrested as many as 13 outlaws during a crackdown launched across the Federal Capital to curb the criminal activities

According to the police spokesman, drugs and weapons were recovered from possession of the outlaws arrested from different areas including Bhara Kahu, Tarnol and others.

He said cases had been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

The spokesman said the crackdown was launched in line with the directions of Inspector General Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas who had appreciated the police performance and further directed to intensify the drive across the city.

