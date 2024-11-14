Police Arrest 13 Suspects During Combing Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Larkana Police conducted a search and combing operation in different areas on Thursday and arrested 13 accused from different areas along with arms, hashish, gutka, various non-custom items, stolen motorcycle and claimed to have recovered the cash.
According to the statement of SSP, Kanga police arrested the accused Sher Muhammad Chandio with pistol and bullets without license, Rashid police arrested accused Abdul Khaliq Chandio with unlicensed short gun from Arija police station and Taluka police station.
Police arrested drug dealer Nadeem Gopang with hashish, Neodero police arrested gutka supplier accused Sohail Khokhar with 750 kg of gutkas, Rahmatpur police arrested drug dealer accused Waheed Dayo with more than 1 kg of hashish. Smillarly, Allahabad police arrested drug dealer Ali Raza Memon with hashish. Haidri police arrested the accused Ashiq Khokhar, CIA police arrested 6 gamblers along with 13 thousand 700 cash while operating in the limits of Haidri police station.
While CIA police operated in New Bus Terminal area of Waleed police station,30 sacks of Ajino, 24 sacks of non-customs goods and 24 sacks of milk powder, 3 sacks of khush khush and 5 china blankets were recovered and handed over to the customs authorities.
On the other hand, the Sachal Police recovered the stolen motorcycle. Strict snap checking was done by complete sealing in which the concerned DSPs and SHOs, women, district police and district intelligence staff participated, during the checking more than 100 people were checked in the sub-division civil lines and one suspect was arrested without identity documents. 60 persons without identification documents were checked in the boundaries of Haidari sub-division, 70 persons were checked in the limits of Sadar subdivision and 3 suspects were found without identification documents, 110 persons were checked in the boundaries of Dokri sub-division, 1 suspect was checked, 60 persons were checked in the boundaries of Bakarani sub-division and one suspect was checked, 160 persons were checked in the boundaries of Ratodero sub-division and 2 suspects were transferred to the police station.
