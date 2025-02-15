Police arrest 13 suspects from different areas

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The City Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a total of 13 suspects from different areas of provincial metropolis.

In a press statement, Faqirabad police arrested seven suspects Hamza, Qaiser, Afsar, Maqbool, Zakir, Waseem and Allah Dad. All confessed to their involvement in various crimes during initial investigation.

Police recovered one Kalashnikov, one rifle, 1.5Kg of ice-drug, 1.2Kg of heroin, 1.4Kg of hashish, and pistol from their possession.

Similarly, Regi, Kotwali and Pishtakara police each arrested two suspects for theft and narcotics sales. Narcotics and stolen goods were recovered from the arrested suspects.

Cases have been registered in respective police stations, while further investigation was underway.