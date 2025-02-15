Open Menu

Police Arrest 13 Suspects From Different Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Police arrest 13 suspects from different areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The City Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a total of 13 suspects from different areas of provincial metropolis.

In a press statement, Faqirabad police arrested seven suspects Hamza, Qaiser, Afsar, Maqbool, Zakir, Waseem and Allah Dad. All confessed to their involvement in various crimes during initial investigation.

Police recovered one Kalashnikov, one rifle, 1.5Kg of ice-drug, 1.2Kg of heroin, 1.4Kg of hashish, and pistol from their possession.

Similarly, Regi, Kotwali and Pishtakara police each arrested two suspects for theft and narcotics sales. Narcotics and stolen goods were recovered from the arrested suspects.

Cases have been registered in respective police stations, while further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

8 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

36 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

39 minutes ago
 Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

51 minutes ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

58 minutes ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

1 hour ago
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

2 hours ago
 GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged ..

GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..

2 hours ago
 NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from privat ..

NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector

2 hours ago
 Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in ac ..

Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed

2 hours ago
 Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,7 ..

Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan