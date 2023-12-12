Police arrest 13 suspects in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Kohat Police arrested 13 suspects and a large cache of weapons was seized in the district, on Tuesday.

According to the Police Spokesperson, on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, the Police conducted a successful search and strike operation in various areas of the district, resulting in the arrest of thirteen suspects and the discovery of a cache of weapons.

Kohat Police reported that one Kalashnikov, one repeater, three guns, four pistols, and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the detained persons.

Cases have been registered against the detained persons in Lachi Police Station of Kohat.