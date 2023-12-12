Open Menu

Police Arrest 13 Suspects In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Police arrest 13 suspects in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Kohat Police arrested 13 suspects and a large cache of weapons was seized in the district, on Tuesday.

According to the Police Spokesperson, on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, the Police conducted a successful search and strike operation in various areas of the district, resulting in the arrest of thirteen suspects and the discovery of a cache of weapons.

Kohat Police reported that one Kalashnikov, one repeater, three guns, four pistols, and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the detained persons.

Cases have been registered against the detained persons in Lachi Police Station of Kohat.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kohat From

Recent Stories

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

35 minutes ago
 SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

14 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

14 hours ago
Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

14 hours ago
 Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reform ..

Argentina holds breath for Milei's economic reforms

14 hours ago
 HWAB serving visually impaired people without disc ..

HWAB serving visually impaired people without discrimination: Nabeela Sohail

14 hours ago
 ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for ..

ECP issues voters list, finalizes polling plan for general elections in Attock

14 hours ago
 Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

Stocks struggle at key week for rate calls

14 hours ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in ..

IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in 7 cases

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan