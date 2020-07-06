Police arrest 13 suspects, recover drugs, weapons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested 13 suspects and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police parties of PS Ahmedpur East and PS Sama Satta arrested three drug peddlers identified as Akbar, Sajid and Sardar and recovered 220 liters liquor from their possession, respectively.

The police teams of PS Sadar, PS Sama Satta, PS Musafir Khana, PS Ahmedpur East and PS Khairpur Tamewali have taken five suspects into custody, respectively. The accused identified as Noman, Hussain, Nazar, Hashmat, Jamshaid and Zeeshan were arrested for violating Punjab Sound System Act.

The police teams of PS Yazman, Uch Sharif, Ahmedpur East and Sama Satta have arrested five suspects and recovered five pistols and 17 cartridges from their posession.

The police have registered cases against the accused.

Further probe was underway.