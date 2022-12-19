Police arrest 13 suspects, recovered gutka, marijuana, cannabis

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested 13 accused and recovered gutka, marijuana and cannabis from their possession.

Police teams led by SSP Badin ShahNawaz Chachar, SDPO Matli and ASP Majida Parveen Halepoto conducted raid in territorial jurisdiction and held 13 suspects including three absconders and recovered 22380 gutka sachets, 1315 gram marijuana and 1200 gram cannabis from their possession.