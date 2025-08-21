Police Arrest 131 'criminals'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Police arrested 131 alleged criminals including 70 proclaimed offenders and eight court absconders during the last 24 hours.
According to a police spokesman here on Thursday, police arrested 11 drug traffickers and 12 other outlaws possessing illicit weapons.
Police recovered 10kg hashish and 17 litres of liquor from drug-peddlers and 11 pistols and a rifle from outlaws.
