Police arrest 134 drug peddlers in six days

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Police arrested 134 notorious drug peddlers from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics from their possession during the last six days.

On the direction of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, the district launched a crackdown against drug traffickers and arrested 134 drug peddlers and recovered 100 kg of hashish, 2438 liters of liquor, 300 grams of cocaine and 500 gram of heroin from their possession.

A-division police station SHO Iftikhar Ahmed Joyia told APP that hotspot areasincluding Sehra ground, Nafees Colony and Baba Buleh Shah graveyard hadbeen cleared of 225 addicts and they had been shifted to rehabilitation centres.