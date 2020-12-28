Police arrest 135 bettors; recover 35 black-francolins (teetar) in peshawar

The North Waziristan police arrested 135 bettors and recovered 35 black-francolins (teetar) during a successful raid conducted in Eedak area of tehsil Mir Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The North Waziristan police arrested 135 bettors and recovered 35 black-francolins (teetar) during a successful raid conducted in Eedak area of tehsil Mir Ali.

On a tip off, District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur Monday directed Mir Ali police to raid on a suspected compound where accused gamblers were betting on francolins' fight.

The accused after seeing police party tried to run away in panic but remained unsuccessful and 135 were arrested.

The betting amount worth Rs5 lac and 35 black-francolins were also recovered from the betting place left by the accused.

The compound was sealed and cases were registered against the accused whose identity could not be identified at the moment.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Dr Sanaullah Abbassi has appreciated the timely action of North-Waziristan police and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for the raiding police squad.