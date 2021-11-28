Police arrest 14 accused, recover drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :District Police in its continued crackdown against criminals and anti-social elements on Saturday arrested 14 accused including 4 gamblers, absconder and recovered whisky ,illicit liquor, marijuana, gutka and a material used in gutka making.

According to details, SHO Tando Bago police station Inspector Noor Hassan with his team, conducted a raid on a gambling den and held 4 gamblers Qadir Panhwar, Bhooro Bheel, Amjad Malah and Sajjad Kaskheli and seized stake money worth Rs.4100 from them and registered case under gambling act.

In another drive, CIA Police raided a gutka factory in the jurisdiction of PS Tando Bago and recovered 450 packets of gutka and material used in gutka making.

Meanwhile, SHO Kariyo Ghanwar Inspector Mumtaz Hussain Rahoo with his team conducted a raid and arrested a accused Ashfaq Rahmoon with 1310 packets of safina and a drug peddler Manoo Kolhi possessing 10 litres of illicit liquor and registered cases.

SHO Police Station Gulab Leghari Sub Inspector Imran Hafeez Gmabheer in a crackdown against criminals arrested an accused Allah Dino alias Dadaa Khaskheli and recovered 130 gram marijuana from his possession.

Police during the search of a car recovered 1000 packets of Manipuri and held 2 gutka dealers Shahzad Khoso and Umer Loond. SHO police station Tando Ghulam Ali Inspector Ashique Ali Lund also arrested a suspect Yaseen Dal and recovered 13 bottles of whiskey and registered a case.

SHO Taluka Matli Sub Inspector Mehmood Khan with his team carried out a raid in his territorial jurisdiction apprehended gutka dealer Ali Nawaz Machi and recovered 680 packets of safina.

In another drive,SHO Daey police station Bashir Ahmed Chandio during patrolling arrested absconder Dholio Rawdo who was wanted by police in a theft case. A gutka dealer Muhammad Bux alias Ack jamali was arrested and 3300 packets of safina gutka were recovered.