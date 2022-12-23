Police arrest 14 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 14 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over 2750 grams charras, 25 liters liquor, six 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police held Mohsin for having 1320 charras.

Naseerabad, Civil Lines, Airport, Morgah, Wah Cantt, Jatli and Sadiqabad police arrested Afaq, Hamza, Adil, Shafi, Haiderullah, Waseem, Qasim, Asghar, Ali Zia, Ijaz, Qasim and Yasir and recovered 1430 grams charras and 25 liters liquor.

Similarly, Mandra, Chakri, Kalar Syedan, and Murree police held Zahid Zafar, Owais, Asif, Ahmed Ijaz, Kamran, and Akram and seized six 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted 27 beggars from different areas on Friday.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.