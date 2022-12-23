UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 14 Anti-social Elements

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Police arrest 14 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 14 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over 2750 grams charras, 25 liters liquor, six 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani police held Mohsin for having 1320 charras.

Naseerabad, Civil Lines, Airport, Morgah, Wah Cantt, Jatli and Sadiqabad police arrested Afaq, Hamza, Adil, Shafi, Haiderullah, Waseem, Qasim, Asghar, Ali Zia, Ijaz, Qasim and Yasir and recovered 1430 grams charras and 25 liters liquor.

Similarly, Mandra, Chakri, Kalar Syedan, and Murree police held Zahid Zafar, Owais, Asif, Ahmed Ijaz, Kamran, and Akram and seized six 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted 27 beggars from different areas on Friday.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Police Murree Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi From Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank ..

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank to offer INSTANT cashback on ..

31 minutes ago
 Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

2 hours ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

2 hours ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.