Police Arrest 14 Anti-social Elements

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police in ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 14 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing over four kg charras, 204 kites, 10 liters liquor, four bottles of liquor, four 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Pirwadhai, Bani, Naseerabad, R.A.Bazar and Sadiqabad police arrested Qayyum, Abdullah, Fayyaz, Arif and Shamsuddin and recovered over four kg charras, 10 liters liquor and four bottles of liquor from their possession.

Pirwadhai police rounded up an accused namely Hamad on charges of displaying weapon and uploading video on social media.

Bani, Pirwadhai and Naseerabad police in their operation against kite flying ban violators managed to net three accused namely Haider, Usman and Riaz on recovery of 204 kites and five kite-flying string rolls.

The spokesman informed that Naseerabad, Taxila and Dhamial police arrested four accused identified as Gul Mir, Abdullah, Umair and Shehzad for having illegal weapons and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile,the district police under their ongoing campaign against professional beggars rounded up 45.

He informed that separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP Operations appreciating the police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.

