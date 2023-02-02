Police arrest 14 anti-social elements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 14 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing over 1585 grams charras, six liters liquor, two bottles of liquor, Rs 30,000 cash, mobile phones, a motorcycle, five 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Rattaamral police held two members of a dacoit gang including ringleader namely Shah Sawar and Fahad on recovery of Rs 30,000 cash, mobile phones, a motorcycle and a pistol.

Dhamial and Kalar Syedan police rounded up four accused, Shabbir, Junaid, Owais and Khalil, allegedly involved in illegal LPG refilling.

Similarly, Pirwadhai, Airport, Sadiqabad and Civil Lines police held Sanaullah, Khurram, Sajid and Moeen and recovered 1585 grams charras, six liters liquor and two bottles of liquor.

Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Saddar Wah, and Kahuta police netted Qasim, Hamza, Shahid, and Nadeem for having four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police under their ongoing campaign against professional beggars rounded up 31.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.