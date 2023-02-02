UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 14 Anti-social Elements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Police arrest 14 anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 14 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing over 1585 grams charras, six liters liquor, two bottles of liquor, Rs 30,000 cash, mobile phones, a motorcycle, five 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Rattaamral police held two members of a dacoit gang including ringleader namely Shah Sawar and Fahad on recovery of Rs 30,000 cash, mobile phones, a motorcycle and a pistol.

Dhamial and Kalar Syedan police rounded up four accused, Shabbir, Junaid, Owais and Khalil, allegedly involved in illegal LPG refilling.

Similarly, Pirwadhai, Airport, Sadiqabad and Civil Lines police held Sanaullah, Khurram, Sajid and Moeen and recovered 1585 grams charras, six liters liquor and two bottles of liquor.

Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Saddar Wah, and Kahuta police netted Qasim, Hamza, Shahid, and Nadeem for having four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police under their ongoing campaign against professional beggars rounded up 31.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.

Related Topics

LPG Police Mobile Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Kahuta Saddar Criminals From Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

KSRelief launches 3rd phase of distribution of non ..

KSRelief launches 3rd phase of distribution of nonfood items among flood victims

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim G ..

Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim Govt to address challenge of te ..

22 minutes ago
 EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, ..

EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, from 2023-2024 academic year: ..

25 minutes ago
 Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance ..

Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings

27 minutes ago
 PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy pot ..

PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy potential of country

32 minutes ago
 Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Hold ..

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Holding to debut in Dubai real est ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.