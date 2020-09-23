UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 14 Bootleggers, Drunkards; Recover 68 Liters Liquor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:40 PM

The Police through crackdown against anti-social elements on Wednesday have arrested 14 bootleggers and drunkards besides recovering 68 liters liquor and two liquor bottles from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Police through crackdown against anti-social elements on Wednesday have arrested 14 bootleggers and drunkards besides recovering 68 liters liquor and two liquor bottles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police conducted a raid and arrested Zafar and another accused and recovered 20 liters liquor from them.

New Town Police held Zohaib Abbasi and Muhammad Suleman for having 10 liters liquor.

Pirwadhai police rounded up Zulqarnain and seized 20 liters liquor.

Similarly, Kalar Syedan police conducted a raid and netted two bootleggers namely Shafique and Toqeer for carrying 20 liters liquor.

Sadiqabad SHO and his team arrested four namely Urbaz Khan, Alian, Siam and Sheheryar and recovered five liters liquor. Waris Khan police nabbed Tamoor Tariq for having three liters liquor.

Murree police held two drunkards, Asim and Waseem Sajjad and seized two bottles of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused and police started further investigation. CPO appreciated the performance of police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

