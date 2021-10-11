Police arrest 14 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 14 persons besides recovering 13 pistols 30 bore, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that Airport police held Faisal, Sajid, Sabir, Fahad, Sarwar, Farhan and Hasrat and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Taxila police arrested Zahid Hussain with a 30 bore pistol while Saddar Baroni police rounded up four accused namely Faizan, Fazal Abbas, Muhammad Arshad and Imran and seized four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Chontra police netted Rasool Khan and Allah Amin for having a Kalashnikov and a 30 bore pistol.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers.