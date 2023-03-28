UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 14 For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 14 accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, Rwp Cantt, R.A.

Bazar,Race Course, Civil Lines, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Jatli, Dhamial, Rawat, and Kalar Syedan police rounded up 14 accused namely Muhammad Umar, Asmatullah, Shakeel, Saqib, Fawad, Arslan, Babar Nawaz, Nasrullah, Faisal ur Rehman, Numan, Rizwan, Ibrahim, Ghulam Sarwar and Safeer Ali and recovered two 9mm pistols, nine 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

